Long Island district plagued by health concerns to relocate students

NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Students who attend a middle school on Long Island plagued by health concerns are being relocated because of a chemical compound scare.Elevated levels of benzene in the septic system have prompted officials to move students at Northport Middle School.The school has been the source of repeated illnesses among students over the years, including cancer.The relocation will begin next Thursday and will last for the remainder of the school year.School officials say that during this time, there will be enhanced testing of soil samples.The district held a special meeting for parents last week about contingency plans for vacating the building.In a report to the district January 9 ,P.W. Grosser Consulting said it would continue investigating other environmental conditions at the school including soil, mold, moisture, air quality and sanitary and storm water system analyses.The testing follows repeated complaints about hazardous chemicals possibly sickening students and staff at the school and multiple sickouts held by concerned parents protesting the district's handling of their concerns.Superintendent Robert Banzer sent the following letter home to parents:----------