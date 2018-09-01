The superintendent of one of Long Island's largest school districts is urging a resolution to a contract dispute that could leave thousands of students without a ride to school when classes start this coming week.Parents in Mastic Beach's William Floyd school district are advised to make alternate plans for getting their children to school.A newly-hired bus company has a shortage of drivers because of a pay dispute.The district will offer one hour of child care before classes begin and at the end of the day to make things easier for working parents.----------