MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
The superintendent of one of Long Island's largest school districts is urging a resolution to a contract dispute that could leave thousands of students without a ride to school when classes start this coming week.

Parents in Mastic Beach's William Floyd school district are advised to make alternate plans for getting their children to school.

A newly-hired bus company has a shortage of drivers because of a pay dispute.

The district will offer one hour of child care before classes begin and at the end of the day to make things easier for working parents.

educationeducationschool busschool bus strikeback to schoolMastic BeachSuffolk County
