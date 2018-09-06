Dozens of NJ schools to dismiss early due to heat Thursday

New Jersey Schools closing early due to extreme heat:



Westwood#abc7ny — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 6, 2018

It could feel like 100-degrees in parts of the Tri-State.Now dozens of school districts are closing early due to the extreme heat.In Jersey City, it's the first day of school, but students will already be getting out of school early because there is a lack of air conditioning.Fort Lee Public Schools: Early dismissal scheduleHackensack Public Schools: Early release at 12:30 p.m.Hasbrouck Heights School District: Early dismissal scheduleLodi Public Schools: Half day sessionMidland Park Public Schools: 12:30 p.m. dismissalNorwood Public School: Early dismissal scheduleTeaneck Public Schools: Half day scheduleTenafly Public Schools: Early dismissal scheduleRamsey School District: Minimum day scheduleWaldwick School District Early dismissal scheduleWestwood Regional School District: Early dismissal scheduleBelleville Public Schools: Early dismissal scheduleBloomfield School District: Half day scheduleVerona Public Schools: Early dismissal scheduleMontclair School District: Early dismissal scheduleJersey City Public Schools: School closes at 12:45 p.m.Hanover Park High School: Early dismissal scheduleMadison Public Schools: Early dismissal scheduleMontville Township Public Schools: Early dismissal scheduleMorris School District: Early dismissal scheduleNetcong Elementary School: Early dismissal scheduleParsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools: Half day scheduleClifton Public Schools: Early dismissal ScheduleHawthorne Public Schools: Early dismissal schedulePaterson Public Schools: 1:10 p.m. dismissal for studentsWayne Township Schools: Early dismissal scheduleScotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Single session dayUnion Township Public Schools: Half day scheduleA bill requiring air conditioning in schools never made it to a vote in the state legislature. Meantime, New York City is spending tens of millions of dollars to install air conditioning in their 11,000 schools.----------