Coronavirus

abc7NY's Back to School Town Hall: Your questions answered

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2020 school year will be unlike any other. Following the sudden shift to remote learning at the end of last academic year, COVID-19 has forced administrators, teachers, parents, and students to adapt.

abc7NY's Back to School Town Hall is bringing experts together from New York City and across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to answer your questions such as how to help your child excel in a remote classroom, understanding what students need to do if attending in-class instruction to stay safe, and what questions should you ask about your schools remote learning plan.

Join us NOW for a live interactive discussion.

Submit questions for the experts below.



Our panelists include:

-Dr. Jennifer Ashton - ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent

-Dr. Victor Fornari: Chief of Division - Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Long Island Jewish Medical Center

-Ronald Chaluisán - Executive Director of the Newark Trust for Education

To watch our Back to School Town Hall on television, we invite you to download our apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.

Back to school information

RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york citynew jerseyconnecticutwestchester countynassau countyback to schoolmedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyonline learningcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnyueducationteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump may reveal purchases of new $5 rapid COVID-19 test at RNC
7 On Your Side helps New Jersey grandmother beat COVID-19
NYC students to have in-person teacher and remote teacher
COVID-19 Updates: FDA approves $5 rapid COVID-19 test
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms spark tornado watches, warnings
Car careens into outdoor dining area, injures woman
2 women stabbed during dispute in front of New York Public Library
Teen arrested in NYC stray-bullet shooting that killed professor
Tropical Storm Laura updates: 4 dead in Louisiana; Trump to visit
Man yanks necklace off elderly woman's neck waiting for elevator
NYC students to have in-person teacher and remote teacher
Show More
7 On Your Side helps New Jersey grandmother beat COVID-19
After 3 deaths, Revel mopeds return to NYC with safety rules
Election Live Updates: Trump headlines final night of RNC
Daughter of immigrants poised to become 1st Black woman on NJ Supreme Court
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
More TOP STORIES News