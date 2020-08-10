Reopen News: Chancellor to give update on NYC schools reopening plan for fall

But, will the state approve of the plan for the 1,800 schools?
The plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning, with students taking turns in classrooms when they return in the fall.
It also calls for random temperature checks for students and teachers, a 14-day quarantine for anyone who tests positive.
That plan has looked exceedingly ambitious as other large school systems have backed away from in-person instruction in recent weeks. Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston, among other places, all announced they would start the school year with students learning remotely.
And while Governor Andrew Cuomo has said all schools can safely hold in-person classes, some teachers are concerned about poor ventilation. Some buildings don't have HVAC systems and there are fears the virus could easily spread in those enclosed spaces.
"We are going to be looking like hawks at the numbers and if the numbers of the positivity rate starts inching upwards and if it gets to 3 percent, we will remote learn for the entire system. New York City had real trouble with remote learning. They had trouble getting all kids access to iPads and the internet," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
As for the remote learning aspect of the plan, the city purchased 321,000 iPads equipped with T-mobile data that do not require Wi-Fi.
At least one council member questioned why the city didn't buy cheaper, fully functioning laptops instead.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is expected to speak about the plan around 10 a.m. on Monday.
More than 1 million public school students in New York City had their last day of in-class instruction on March 13, just as waves of sick people were beginning to hit city hospitals. All schools statewide were closed by March 18.
The outbreak, while reduced, is not over in New York. Around 10,000 New York City residents tested positive for the virus in July.
