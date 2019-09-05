First day of school for New York City public school students

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For more than a million public school students in New York City, it is back to the books as the school year officially begins.
Mayor Bill de Blasio will be at a new Pre-K facility in Staten Island to welcome students to their first day of school.
Students in the nation's biggest public school system head back to class Thursday, perhaps a day dreaded by students but certainly a happy day for most parents as the summer vacation ends and classes resume.
The mayor and schools chancellor will be on hand to cut the ribbon at the Richmond Pre-K center for the facility's first day of 3K For All.
Mayor de Blasio has made early childhood education one of his signature issues, first unveiling Pre-K for all for 4-year-olds citywide and more recently 3K for 3-year-olds.
The mayor, who of course is also running for president, will visit all five boroughs Thursday to usher in the new school year, including popping by a few classes in the Bronx and Queens.
As the New Year begins, the mayor has a deeply controversial issue on this plate: whether to follow the recommendations from a task force to eliminate gifted and talented programs. It would be in favor of non-selective magnet schools and enrichment programs open to all students, a move designed to desegregate the system.
Many of the current gifted programs serve overwhelmingly white and Asian students, while the rest of the district is largely black and Hispanic.
The mayor is not touching the issue for this year and says he's still reviewing the hot button proposal.
"I think the big question here is how to reach thousands and thousands of gifted and talented kids that are in our schools that are not currently reached by gifted and talented programs," Mayor de Blasio said. "What's the best way to create a program that actually reaches all kids that have special talents and abilities, which I think is a lot more kids than we recognize."
The controversial proposal is sure to come up Thursday when the mayor talks to the press.
