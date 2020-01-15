Long Island student scores perfect ACT, near perfect SAT

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school student on Long Island is most likely the envy of his fellow students after he got a perfect score on the ACT and a near perfect score on the SAT.Steven Cayea, of Deer Park, is a junior at St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington, and he scored a perfect 36 on the ACT and a 1570 out of 1600 on the SAT.He said he only took one practice test before taking the real exams.The 17-year-old is a member of the school's orchestra, the baseball and track and field teams, as well as the academic team."He's a very kind and caring person," said Denise Creighton, adviser of the school's academic team. "If he meets a kid who's struggling a little bit, he has a way about him that's just absolutely beautiful. It's like everything you hope that a teenager would be, Steven Cayea is."Cayea has advice for those students who are nervous about taking standardized tests."Don't let your nerves get to you, and really know you're smarter than what you think you are," he said. "Just answer the questions the best you can."Cayea is hoping to attend Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and wants to be an anesthesiologist.----------