Bishop Kearney High School, longtime all-girls Catholic School in Brooklyn, closing this year

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A longtime all-girls Catholic High School in Brooklyn has announced it will be shutting its doors on August 31.Bishop Kearney High School first opened in 1961 and has been a staple of the Bensonhurst community for nearly six decades."Due to declining enrollment, changing demographics and increasing costs resulting in reductions in faculty and services, Bishop Kearney High School has reached a critical point requiring the Sisters of St. Joseph to make the difficult decision to close the school on August 31," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The Sisters of St. Joseph along with the school administration are committed to work with every student and their families as they transition to schools with similar values to complete their high school education."Officials say they working with students and families to move students to other schools."This was a very painful decision for the Sisters of St. Joseph to reach, and was only made after a thorough examination of the school's financial picture, and exhaustive exploration of all alternatives," a statement read.The current senior class is not expected to be affected, but for the class of 2020, transition coordinators will review the college application process to make sure every student has all of the necessary transcripts and teacher recommendations.All pre-paid 2019-20 tuition will be fully refunded during the week of May 13, 2019.No summer school classes will be offered at Bishop Kearney in 2019, and the Summer Experience and Volleyball Camp have been canceled. Full refunds will be issued for families who have already paid for these events.The Welcome Barbecue for incoming families scheduled for June 27 has also been canceled.