EDUCATION

Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten

EMBED </>More Videos

If you are preparing to send your little one to kindergarten, here are some tips to make sure that the first day goes smoothly

By
If you are preparing to send your little one to kindergarten, here are some tips to make sure that the first day goes smoothly:

Make sure they can socialize

Keep in mind, this is the first time many kids will meet so many new people, which could be stressful if not familiar.

Make sure your little one has opportunities that will help them prepare for being in a large group.

Make sure they are familiar with numbers

Practice counting from 1-10 with your child.

Have your child count objects around the house or things they see when they're outside.

Make sure your child knows the basics

When your child arrives in the classroom, it's best if they know their name, address, and phone number.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolkindergarten
EDUCATION
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
Parents rally after verbal abuse of student at Staten Island preschool
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Hurricane Lane strengthens to monster Category 5 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
'I need a beer': Post Malone speaks after emergency landing
Show More
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Watts' dad sobs as accused son-in-law appears in court
More News