EDUCATION

Georgia high school marching band spells out racial slur

Marching band spells out racial slur during half time show

SNELLVILLE, Georgia --
A marching band at a Georgia high school spelled out a racist slur during a halftime show, and now, the school is reviewing its show procedures.

News outlets report instrument covers normally used by the Brookwood High School marching band to spell the mascot Broncos instead was used Friday to spell a slur insulting black people.

Principal Bo Ford sent a letter to parents and the community Saturday apologizing for the "completely unacceptable, racial term."

Ford says the school's halftime procedures now are being reviewed and disciplinary action will be taken against the sousaphone players involved.

He says the covers shouldn't have been on the instruments during the performance. He says the band director wasn't on the field with performers that night so rules weren't followed.

