reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is moving "full steam ahead" with plans to reopen schools in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

"Each school will have a number, that is the maximum number that can be in that school with social distancing. Using every conceivable space in that school, we are going to convert everything that can be converted into a classroom to accommodate social distancing," he said. "For schools that cannot accommodate all their kids in the building at one time, by definition, some kind of staggered schedule. That piece will be determined with the schools."

The mayor says 75% of parents surveyed want to send their kids back to school in September.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza will meet with principals on Thursday to hone their plans, he said.

Carranza said the city is putting together their plan, anticipating the state education department requesting their plan.

"When they do, we will be ready to go," he said.

Precautions being taken include deep cleaning of schools daily, face covering and social distancing will be required, and hand washing stations will be set up.

url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus/" TARGET="_blank" REL=""
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzareopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationnew york city schoolsmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
LIVE | Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing on COVID-19 in New Jersey
New York's reopening phases: What you should know
Indoor dining delayed in NYC, but beaches open for swimming
Coronavirus Updates: New York hospitalizations hit new low, 11 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing on COVID-19 in New Jersey
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Man slashes toddler in random unprovoked attack in Manhattan
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Racetracks, casinos, amusement parks reopen today in NJ
Demolition underway after building collapses in Brooklyn
US sees new daily COVID-19 case record
Show More
Some students having COVID-19 parties to see who gets infected
This is the question that left Gov. Cuomo completely stumped
2 people found shot to death in car in Bronx
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
More TOP STORIES News