NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS

Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho to be next NYC chancellor

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the new New York City schools chancellor. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The leader of Miami's school district in Florida will be New York City's next school chancellor, the mayor's office tells Eyewitness News.

Alberto Carvalho, 50, will take over for Carmen Farina. He's spent the last four years as superintendent of Miami public schools.

He was named national superintendent of the year in 2014 and started his career as a physics teacher.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued this statement:

"Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success. I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation's largest school system into the future. I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City in the days ahead, and to working with him in the years ahead as we deepen achievement in our classrooms and build on the outstanding record of accomplishment that Chancellor Fariña has delivered for students and their families across the five boroughs."

The mayor's office said Carvalho will make the official announcement Thursday morning.

Carvalho is from Portugal, the son of a janitor and a seamstress. He and five siblings grew up in a home without running water or electricity.

He came to America as an undocumented immigrant, working as a dishwasher and in construction.

He was homeless for awhile, but finished high school and college.

In December, current NYC Schools Chancellor Farina announced her plans to retire by the end of the academic year.

At a raucous Department of Education meeting in Lower Manhattan Wednesday night, angry parents serenaded Farina with boos, catcalls, and jeers of unfinished business.

That is the hot seat that Carvalho soon will take over.

"New York is a great city, I absolutely appreciate the conversations I've had with the mayor and beyond that we'll reserve it for tomorrow morning," said Carvalho at a public meeting in Miami Wednesday night.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew york city schoolscarmen farinaNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Diversity plan to prioritize school seats for low-income families
Frustrated parents voice concerns over plans to eliminate admissions tests
Officials hold emergency meeting over specialized admissions test debate
Local leaders hold emergency meeting over specialized admissions test debate
More new york city schools
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News