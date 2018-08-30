Mold discovery delays school openings in New Jersey

Students at two schools in New Jersey are getting a slightly longer summer vacation after the discovery of mold pushed back the first day of school.The mold was detected at two elementary schools in Hapatcong, delaying the start of the year by one week. Spores were discovered by a teacher last week at Hudson Maxim Elementary School, and they were also found in the Tulsa Trail Elementary School.Both buildings have now been shut down until cleared of mold."We want to test all the schools as a precaution," acting Superintendent Dr. Joanne Mullane said. "The goal is to make sure the buildings are safe for our students and staff."Parents and students spent Thursday afternoon basking in the sun along the shores of the lake, and while students were all smiles when asked about the delayed start, parents were concerned about the mold problem that has crept up in school districts around the state.In Ocean County, Lakewood Elementary will remain closed due to mold. Students will be in class on schedule, but they will use space at the St. John's Church in Lakewood as well as Manchester schools.They could be in their temporary homes until November.The mold is being blamed on the weather, with officials saying the combination of heat, humidity and rain spread the problem."The moisture in the air created the problem," one parent said.The students are now expected to begin the school year on September 10.----------