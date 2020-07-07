coronavirus long island

Reopen News: Molloy College lays out plans for Fall semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- Molloy College on Tuesday outlined its plans for the Fall 2020 semester, which includes a tuition freeze, a hybrid of in-person and online classes, new residence life protocols and overall safety measures.

College President Dr. James Lentini demonstrated the plans and procedures to welcome students back in the fall at the campus in Rockville Centre.

"There are some in-person experiences where you have small classes, 6 feet apart, hybrid," he said. "HyFlex means there will be some face to face and some online learning going on."

Molloy plans to welcome students back to campus for the first day of classes on September 8, 2020, with many new protocols in place.

Molloy is currently reconfiguring classrooms and public spaces to accommodate students in a socially distant and medically responsible manner.

The College will also reopen its three residence halls to students for on-campus living, limiting students to single and double rooms, installing increased signage to address social distancing guidelines, and requiring face coverings in public spaces.

President Lentini also discussed the plan and precautions being taken to hold in-person classes before touring the campus to review increased safety measures such as routine and regular cleaning of all surfaces as well as distancing of seating in classrooms and other spaces on campus.

"A really interesting kiosk that will be here in August, with facial recognition, takes your temperature," Dr. Lentini said. "And each day they'll be monitored."

Molloy had previously announced a tuition freeze for the 2020-21 academic year and refunded more than $1 million to students for fees associated with the pandemic lockdown that forced schools and businesses to close through the end of the school year.

The freeze -- with tuition currently at about $31,000 -- will cost the school millions, and then there's the question of how many students may choose not to return.

Molloy senior Jack Ryan plans to be back, despite the unpredictability.

"Obviously this isn't what I expected," he said. "Your senior year, you want this to be fun with activities, student activities."

But he also wants a degree and, like so many, a healthy environment with some sense of normalcy in uncertain times.

CLICK HERE for more on the reopening plan.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrockville centrenassau countyreopen long islandmolloy collegecoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandeducationhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Coronavirus Updates: Zero deaths in CT for 1st time since March
Coronavirus Updates: NYC indoor dining, Connecticut Phase 3 on hold
7 On Your Side helps woman get refund for cancelled funeral
LIRR, Metro North service changes during reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC approves plan to reopen childcare centers next week
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add 3 states to quarantine list
Family's NYC apartment destroyed by illegal fireworks
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
Mary Trump's book offers scathing portrayal of president
Yet another gun violence death in NYC as shooting surge persists
Show More
Coronavirus Updates: Zero deaths in CT for 1st time since March
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
Victim of NYPD chokehold accused in Bronx bias robbery
MTA to add 9,000 new digital screens to better direct commuters
LI officials push for more breast cancer screenings
More TOP STORIES News