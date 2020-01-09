Education

Mom and daughter move to California, go from homelessness to receiving higher educations

FRESNO, Calif. -- A mother and daughter in Northern California have had to take a long road to a better life.

They went from being homeless to receiving a higher education.

Wendy Lindberg moved with her daughter, Miranna, from Minnesota to California when Miranna was just 10 years old.

She says the move was needed to improve her health, but it was one that made finding permanent housing very difficult.

The mother and daughter spent four years without a home and moving from shelter to shelter, but they refused to give up on their future.

"I guess the way that I coped with it, I threw myself into school," Miranna said. "That is how school became a big part of my life."

"I decided that once we got here that I needed to have an education, so I started at the junior college while we were still homeless," Wendy said.

After four years, the Lindbergs finally were able to find permanent housing. Miranna has graduated from high school and is now heading to UC Davis.

She plans on becoming an obstetrician.

Wendy has now completed her degree at Sonoma State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolhomelesscollege
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD-involved shooting in East Village: 2 dead
Video: Search for man in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
AccuWeather: Arctic front brings wind, bitter cold
MTA's OMNY can double-charge Metrocard commuters
3-alarm fire burns through home in Fair Lawn
Subway conductor punched in face at Harlem station
Show More
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from LI school
Weinstein lawyers want judge off rape case over texting jabs
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Police need help after human skull found in mining pit
More TOP STORIES News