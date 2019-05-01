More parents plead guilty in college entrance cheating scandal

BOSTON, MA -- Two parents charged in the college admissions case pleaded guilty in Federal court in Boston in connection with paying a total of $600,000 to facilitate their children's admission to college, the U.S. Attorney said.
Bruce and Davina Isackson left court without saying a word, heading back to California after pleading guilty to fraud charges.
The couple is accused of paying a total of $600,000 in shares of stock to get their two daughters into schools, reported WCVB.
They are detailed in the affidavit working with mastermind Rick Singer to get one daughter into UCLA as a soccer recruit.
They had their other daughters test scores falsified to secure her admission into USC.
Both Isackson's have apologized publicly, saying they take full responsibility for their actions, calling it "bad judgement."
A dozen additional parents have signed plea deals but await court dates later this month.
Legal experts said their cooperation could make it more difficult for parents who are fighting the charges, including actress Lori Loughlin. And depending on what information is learned, could even lead to more indictments.
