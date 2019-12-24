Education

National Puerto Rican Day Parade launches 2020 scholarship program

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is now accepting applications for its scholarship program.

100 scholarships worth $2,000 each are available to students of Puerto Rican descent.

Students have to have at least a 3.0 grade point average, be a high school senior or college freshman, sophomore or junior.

"We are excited to launch the 2020 NPRDP Scholarship Program, as we continue supporting the students in our community in their pursuit of higher education," said Louis Maldonado, NPRDP Board Chair. "Last year, we received applicants from students representing 20 states and Puerto Rico, and we are working to further broaden participation in 2020."

Applications are available for download at www.nprdpinc.org.

Candidates must electronically submit completed application and academic transcripts by Saturday, February 29.

WABC-TV is proud to be the English TV broadcast partner for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

