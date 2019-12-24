NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is now accepting applications for its scholarship program.
100 scholarships worth $2,000 each are available to students of Puerto Rican descent.
Students have to have at least a 3.0 grade point average, be a high school senior or college freshman, sophomore or junior.
"We are excited to launch the 2020 NPRDP Scholarship Program, as we continue supporting the students in our community in their pursuit of higher education," said Louis Maldonado, NPRDP Board Chair. "Last year, we received applicants from students representing 20 states and Puerto Rico, and we are working to further broaden participation in 2020."
Applications are available for download at www.nprdpinc.org.
Candidates must electronically submit completed application and academic transcripts by Saturday, February 29.
WABC-TV is proud to be the English TV broadcast partner for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
National Puerto Rican Day Parade launches 2020 scholarship program
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News