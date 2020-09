Reopen NYC: Nearly 800 school applications approved for outdoor learning

EMBED >More News Videos Joe Torres gets a first look at what outdoor learning in NewYork City could look like.

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is new information about the plans for outdoor learning at New York City schools.The Department of Education announced Friday, it has approved nearly 800 applications for outdoor learning.Of those plans, 224 will use parks for classes, while 85 are approved to use street space.They say the rest of the proposals will use outdoor space on school grounds.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio demonstrated what outdoor learning could look like on Wednesday.Officials say applications are still being accepted on a rolling basis and they have received 892 applications since announcing the initiative last week.The program is open to all public, charter and private schools.The department says schools in areas hardest-hit by COVID-19 with no outdoor space received priority for the program.