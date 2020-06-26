reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Governor Murphy says 'I believe we will be back in school' this fall

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- On Friday, New Jersey will unveil its guidance for school reopening in the fall, Governor Phil Murphy said.

"I believe we will be back in school. It will be a new normal, protocols in place that have not been in place before. But as good as a job as our state did under really challenging circumstances under virtual learning, there is an enormous desire and appetite among educators parents, kids to get back to school and god willing that's what we will do," Murphy said on CNBC on Friday.

The state's roughly 600 school districts, plus private schools, conducted remote lessons to end the academic year because of the outbreak.

Murphy added that districts will have flexibility to craft reopening plans and emphasized protocols will be in place.

"It will be a combination of a big emphasis on social distancing. The hardest nut to crack is the asymptomatic health young person unwittingly passing the virus to someone who is an older generation and or someone with underlying health issues, and that's the one that we got to be most cautious about. and again, we will get into that later on today," he said.

On Thursday, Governor Murphy said nearly 1,900 people likely died of COVID-19 in New Jersey but were not initially counted in the state's death toll, though they now will be.

Murphy said state health officials recently completed a review of thousands of death certificates of people who died with coronavirus symptoms despite not having been tested.

Those people likely died from COVID-19, Murphy said. The total amounted to 1,854 people, or about 14% of the overall death toll.

That means the combined death toll of those confirmed with the virus and suspected cases stands at 14,872, the governor said.

The overnight increase in positive cases grew by 406 to about 170,000 overall. There were 26 new deaths reported overnight, Murphy said.

