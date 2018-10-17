Fans can now celebrate the life and legacy of Whitney Houston at a new exhibit in her hometown.The Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center has a new exhibition called "Whitney" that features never-before-seen artifacts that tell the story of Houston from her childhood in Newark to her rise to stardom.The items include the six-time Grammy winner's childhood bible, photos and stage costumes -- including the Dolce and Gabbana fur she wore during the "My Love Is Your Love" tour in 1999.Her sister-in-law, Pat Houston, said it's important to see the singer's legacy preserved."It's a phenomenal, phenomenal feeling to feel her presence because her presence is here, which is a wonderful thing and I think everyone -- fans locally and the ones who will come globally -- will very much enjoy this," Houston said.The exhibit opens to the public on Friday.----------