New Whitney Houston exhibit opens at Grammy Museum in her hometown of Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Fans can now celebrate the life and legacy of Whitney Houston at a new exhibit in her hometown.

The Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center has a new exhibition called "Whitney" that features never-before-seen artifacts that tell the story of Houston from her childhood in Newark to her rise to stardom.

The items include the six-time Grammy winner's childhood bible, photos and stage costumes -- including the Dolce and Gabbana fur she wore during the "My Love Is Your Love" tour in 1999.

Her sister-in-law, Pat Houston, said it's important to see the singer's legacy preserved.

"It's a phenomenal, phenomenal feeling to feel her presence because her presence is here, which is a wonderful thing and I think everyone -- fans locally and the ones who will come globally -- will very much enjoy this," Houston said.

The exhibit opens to the public on Friday.



