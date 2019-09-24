Education

New York City cancels class on December 23

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a Christmas miracle!

New York City has revised its school calendar and canceled all classes on Monday, December 23.

This comes after a push by the Movement of Rank & File Educators (MORE), the social caucus of the teachers union United Federation of Teachers (UFT), who petitioned the DOE to reconsider the decision to make December 23 a school day. According to its petition, the last four times that December 23 fell on a Monday, there was no school, with the most recent in the 2013-2014 school year.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the union, called it "absurd to open school for one day and then close for break. It is not cost-effective. There are other alternatives."

When the 2019-2020 school calendar was released by the education department at the end of April, educators immediately took issue with the single-day workweek just before Christmas.

"Every year, we work towards a calendar that meets the needs of students and families, and in response to feedback, we have adjusted the calendar and will close school on December 23. We are communicating with students, staff, and families in order to give them time to appropriately plan for this schedule change," the education department said in a statement.

Students and staff will return to school on January 2, 2020.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citynew york city schoolsschoolchristmas
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot stuck in plane that ended up in tree after missing runway
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths
Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
CT responds to mosquito-borne disease outbreak after 1 dies
Anti-LGBT attack prompts outrage in Queens
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Show More
Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of train
Reward offered after innocent dad fatally shot at birthday party
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
More TOP STORIES News