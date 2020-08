Reopening New Jersey: Murphy expected to allow remote learning amid teacher shortage

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce that public school districts will have the option to start the school year without in-person classes, a major change from his previous directive.The decision comes after three school districts announced they would start the academic year with 100% remote learning due to a teacher shortage after hundreds of educators said they would not return to the classroom.While the goal remains for every district in the state to have in-person learning, the administration will announce a plan to facilitate remote-only learning as an option for districts to start the school year giving parents the option.Jersey City, Bayonne and Elizabeth submitted school reopening plans to the state with no in-person classes, bowing to pressure from teacher unions and saying they are unable to reopen with in-person learning safely.The current requirement is for school districts to offer at least some in-person classes.In Elizabeth, officials say 375 teachers told them they were not willing to teach in person citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus."This affects in the negative way the most, the youngest, the kindergarten, the pre-school, the first-graders, they have to learn remotely," Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said. "That's a challenge."Many parents were also angered by the decision, but others were comfortable continuing remote instruction."I think they should be able to do it pretty good, based on the fact that they ended the school year in that mode," one parent said.On Wednesday, Dr. Richard Bozza, executive director of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators; Patricia Wright, executive director of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association; and Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association, issued a statement calling on Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education to direct all New Jersey public schools to open remotely this fall: