New Jersey high school makes history, earns top prize at Robotics World Championship

MILLBURN, New Jersey (WABC) -- History was made for a team of students from a New Jersey high school - they took home the top prize at the VEX Robotics World Championship.

Millburn High School first won the Science Division to advance to the World Championship Round Robin finals in Kentucky.

The students then defeated the Research Division champions from China in the finals.

Millburn is the first New Jersey team to ever with the World Championship title.

