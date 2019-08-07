Education

Jersey shore mayor criticizes LGBT curriculum

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- The Republican mayor of a small New Jersey town is urging residents to oppose the state law that requires middle and high schools to instruct students on the contributions of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.

Barnegat Township Mayor Alfonso Cirulli on Tuesday called the LGBT political movement "an affront to Almighty God."

The Asbury Park Press reports the former assistant principal opened the township committee by urging residents to pressure Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature to reverse the law that was signed on Jan. 31.

Cirulli said the government "has no right to teach our kids morality," and "we've crossed over the line into absurdity."

The law applies to the 2020-21 school year.

