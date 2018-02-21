SCHOOL SAFETY

NJ mayor denied armed security at schools following threat

Classes resumed in a New Jersey school Wednesday following a recent threat - and concerns over school security remain top of mind.

After learning of a threat against Ramapo Ridge Middle School, Mahwah's mayor posted to his Facebook saying there was a need for an armed patrol officer at each school in the district.

The request was denied.

The threat, made by a student, was set for this Friday.

However, the school superintendent said the mayor's request was made without "any input or collaborative discussion with the police department or district."

Any time you jump, or try to react too fast to anything, it's never good," said City Councilman Robert Hermansen. "I think that's kind of what happened here."

The superintendent said they will have robust security measures, but that they are being closely held, saying releasing that info to the public would make the measures less effective.

Despite disagreements, multiple officers with their guns patrol Ramapo Ridge School Wednesday. Parents and students in Mahwah said they welcomed the officers.

"Seeing the officers there makes me feel more secure," said one parent.

Student Charlie Blesby said he'd also feel much safer.

"You can't really get rid of guns. It's not going to happen," he said.

Meanwhile in East Brunswick, the district will have armed security guards at each school starting next week, a plan officials there say has been in the works for two years.

