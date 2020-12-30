Joe Clark, New Jersey principal portrayed in film 'Lean on Me,' dies at 82

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9173352" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the 14-year-old speaking out about the incident.

Rest In Peace Dad.... I am so grateful for your never ending love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x9dWunStZI — Hazel Clark Mac OLY (@hazelclarktv) December 29, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9185136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the U.S. House, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Joe Clark, the tough yet inspirational New Jersey high school principal portrayed by Morgan Freeman in the hit film "Lean on Me," has died at the age of 82.The former principal of Eastside High School in Paterson who famously used a bullhorn and a baseball bat to keep his students in line died Tuesday at his home in Florida after a long battle with an unspecified illness, his family said.The bat, Clark once explained, was not a weapon, but a symbol of choice for students who could either strike out or hit a home run.Paterson Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer released a statement following the announcement of Clark's death:"Joe Clark left his indelible mark on public education by being fiercely devoted to the students in his care. He demanded more from his students because he believed they could achieve more than what was expected of them," she said. "And with his bullhorn and baseball bat, and Joe Clark courageously stood in the way of anyone who dared to try to lure a young person down the wrong path. Joe Clark was even the subject of a Hollywood movie. But in the end, it is the many lives Joe Clark influenced for the better that have become his greatest legacy. Our hearts are deeply saddened by Joe Clark's passing, and our prayers are with his family and friends."At the crime- and drug-ridden school, Clark once expelled 300 students in a single day for fighting, vandalism, abusing teachers and drug possession. That lifted the expectations of those who remained, continually challenging them to perform better.Clark's unorthodox methods won him both admirers and critics nationwide, and President Ronald Reagan offered him a White House policy adviser position after his success at the high school.Freeman starred as Clark in the 1989 film "Lean on Me" that was loosely based on Clark's tenure at Eastside.After he retired from Eastside in 1989, Clark worked for six years as the director of Essex County Detention House, a juvenile detention center in Newark. He also wrote "Laying Down the Law: Joe Clark's Strategy for Saving Our Schools," detailing his methods for turning around Eastside High.Clark's teaching career started at a Paterson grade school in Passaic County, New Jersey, before he became principal of PS 6 Grammar School.Clark was born in Rochelle, Georgia, on May 8, 1938. His family moved north to Newark, New Jersey, when he was 6 years old. After graduating from Newark Central High School, Clark received his bachelor's degree from William Paterson College (now William Paterson University), a master's degree from Seton Hall University, and an honorary doctorate from the U.S. Sports Academy. Clark also served as a U.S. Army Reserve sergeant and a drill instructor.Clark is survived by his children, Joetta, Hazel and JJ, and grandchildren, Talitha, Jorell and Hazel. His wife, Gloria, preceded him in death.Clark's family released a lengthy statement describing his life and impact. Here is the full text of the statement:(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------