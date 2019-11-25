New Jersey school district to delay opening Monday due to ransomware attack

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An entire school district in New Jersey announced it will have delayed openings on Monday due to a ransomware attack.Livingston Public Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening after servers were compromised by an outside entity, and were affected with ransomware. Livingston Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Block confirmed the attack Sunday.Block said that while the schools' data is not lost, it is inaccessible until they can resolve the situation.In the meantime, a team of technology professionals are working to fix the problem.Opening times for Livingston Public Schools:- Livingston High School will open at 9:50 a.m.- Elementary schools will open at 10:05 a.m.- Heritage Middle School will open at 10:20 a.m.- Mt. Pleasant Middle School will open at 10:35 a.m.- The A.M. Session of PRIDE is canceled.A 7 p.m. meeting is also scheduled for Monday in the Livingston High School auditorium for parents to answer any questions.Superintendent Block says he believes the attack came from outside the Livingston and the Livingston Public Schools community.----------