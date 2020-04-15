coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ schools closed until May 15

Photo/ Shutterstock

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says schools will remain closed for at least another month.

The state's more than 600 school districts have been closed since March 16, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.



New York is also closed until at least May 15, although Mayor de Blasio has said New York City schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year.

Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.

