Coronavirus News: NJ schools closed until May 15

The state's more than 600 school districts have been closed since March 16, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
BREAKING: Our public schools will remain closed through at least Friday, May 15th.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2020
We need to be guided by where the facts on the ground, science, and public health take us. That means it will not be safe to reopen our schools for at least another four weeks.
New York is also closed until at least May 15, although Mayor de Blasio has said New York City schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year.
Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.
