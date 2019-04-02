2 Secaucus students charged with disrupting school's WiFi to avoid taking exam

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New Jersey students have been charged with disrupting the school's WiFi system to avoid taking an exam.Police say the 14-year-old boys, who are 9th-graders at Secaucus High School, have been charged with computer criminal activity and conspiracy to commit computer criminal activity.The WiFi connection was down for several days, and students were unable to take any web-based exams or lessons since much of the curriculum is web-based, police said.The high school has over 600 students.The students were charged and released to their parents. The WiFi system was back up and running on Monday.----------