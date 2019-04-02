Education

2 Secaucus students charged with disrupting school's WiFi to avoid taking exam

EMBED <>More Videos

Students in Secaucus High School charged with disrupting schools WiFi to avoid taking exam.

By Eyewitness News
SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New Jersey students have been charged with disrupting the school's WiFi system to avoid taking an exam.

Police say the 14-year-old boys, who are 9th-graders at Secaucus High School, have been charged with computer criminal activity and conspiracy to commit computer criminal activity.

The WiFi connection was down for several days, and students were unable to take any web-based exams or lessons since much of the curriculum is web-based, police said.

The high school has over 600 students.

The students were charged and released to their parents. The WiFi system was back up and running on Monday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsecaucushudson countyeducationcomputersstudent arrested
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man found guilty in murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano
3 hurt when ambulance jumps curb, hits storefront in Manhattan
Driver, police pull back man trying to jump off Verrazzano Bridge
Long Island teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
NYPD traffic car slams into multiple vehicles in Queens
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Show More
Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted
NYC drug bust nets 77 pounds of heroin, fentanyl mix; 2 charged
Man who broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home pleads guilty
NYPD: Magician David Blaine subject of sexual assault probe
Measles count in US this year already exceeds all of 2018
More TOP STORIES News