NJ to release guidance for colleges to resume classes in summer, fall

TRENTON, New Jersey -- The New Jersey Department of Higher Education will release guidance for colleges and universities to prepare for the upcoming summer session and fall semester."Colleges this fall and this summer will not look the same as they did last year," Secretary of the Department of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis said during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.The guidance focuses on 10 key areas on-campus life: instruction, housing, computer labs, libraries, research and labs, student services, transportation, dining, study abroad, and athletics."The health of everyone on campus is critical to the overall public health of our state," Governor Phil Murphy said.Institutional plans must outline a phased approach that complies with the higher education guidance, in addition to all relevant federal and state requirements.Colleges and universities must submit their restart plans to the Department of Higher Education at least 14 days before any staff or students return to campus. These plans will be reviewed in coordination and consolation with the Department of Health.