EDUCATION

Monmouth University indefinitely suspends all fraternities, sororities

Woodrow Wilson Hall is seen on the campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey --
A New Jersey university has indefinitely suspended all of it fraternities and sororities for what school officials say was an inadequate response to some "serious conduct violations."

All non-educational activities sponsored by Monmouth University's seven fraternities and nine sororities have been canceled, including parties, recruitment efforts and community service events.

University President Grey Dimenna says the suspensions were a "proactive" move.

Dimenna said he and college Vice President Mary Anne Nagy met with leaders of the school's Greek Senate earlier this summer to discuss conduct violations like hazing and drug abuse. Dimenna said he told them to submit a preliminary plan to change the current culture of
fraternities and sororities.

Ultimately, Dimenna says the submitted draft plan fell short of expectations, prompting the suspension.

Nagy issued the following statement:

"Although we did not come to this decision lightly, we feel strongly that it is necessary in order to preserve a productive and healthy learning environment for students involved in Greek life. Until we are presented a concrete plan that sets forth policies and practices that change the current culture, this suspension will remain in effect. For true change to take place, the solutions must come with community buy-in from within the organizations -- not as top-down mandates. We remain committed to working with leadership in all of our fraternities and sororities, as Greek life is an essential piece of our campus community. However, taking part in student groups or associations comes with an inherent personal and social responsibility for the collective whole. As we have shared previously with the leadership of all fraternities and sororities on campus, we feel that a comprehensive plan generated by the Greek life community is the best path forward."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfraternitymonmouth universityeducationLong BranchMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Dozens of New Jersey schools dismiss early due to heat
1st day of class at NY's only public school in a hospital
NYC students, new schools chancellor mark 1st day of school
Newark students head back to school
More Education
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Search warrant executed at GoFundMe couple's NJ home
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
How Hurricane Florence may impact the coast this weekend
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Good Samaritan stops attempted rape in Brooklyn
NJ mayors want all convictions expunged if pot legalized
Show More
Dozens of New Jersey schools dismiss early due to heat
Man shot in head takes himself to hospital, later dies
Vanilla Ice aboard Dubai-to-JFK flight with sick passengers
NY AG subpoenas Catholic dioceses in sex abuse probe
Trump fumes over NYT op-ed as top officials deny role
More News