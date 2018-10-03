A high school career and technical education teacher has been named New Jersey's Teacher of the Year.Jennifer Skomial beat out 21 other nominees to win the state award announced Wednesday. She attended the Morris County School of Technology and returned to help students there learn how to become teachers themselves.Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says Skomial "truly exemplifies" what it means to be a teacher in New Jersey.The award includes a new car, a clothing allowance and a trip to Washington to meet the president along with other state Teacher of the Year winners. Skomial also receives a six-month paid sabbatical to serve as a liaison between teachers and the state Department of Education.----------