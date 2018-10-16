EDUCATION

Number of kids living at homeless shelters in NYC at all-time high

EMBED </>More Videos

About one out of every 10 students in the city will sleep in a homeless shelter or at a relative's home tonight.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The number of children living at homeless shelters in New York City has hit an all-time high.

About one out of every 10 students in the city will sleep in a homeless shelter or at a relative's home tonight.

According to a state advocacy group, nearly 115,000 city students lived in temporary housing last spring.

The advocacy group says child homelessness has spiked over the past eight years, due in part to the rising cost of housing.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhomelesschildrenNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYC Fire Museum gives students hands-on fire safety tools
NYC teachers reach tentative deal on new contract
Superintendent of Newark Public Schools making history
Watching TV is part of homework at Bronx high school
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at zoo
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
Yankees rings, $50K in jewelry stolen in Lindenhurst
Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs
Pompeo meets Saudi king over Khashoggi's disappearance
Show More
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
Community gathers to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline' incident
More News