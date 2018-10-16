NEW YORK (WABC) --The number of children living at homeless shelters in New York City has hit an all-time high.
About one out of every 10 students in the city will sleep in a homeless shelter or at a relative's home tonight.
According to a state advocacy group, nearly 115,000 city students lived in temporary housing last spring.
The advocacy group says child homelessness has spiked over the past eight years, due in part to the rising cost of housing.
