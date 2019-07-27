Education

New York State education department considers whether to eliminate Regents exams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State education department is considering whether to eliminate Regents exams as a requirement to graduate high school.

The state-wide standardized tests designed to measure achievement in high school-level courses.

In order to graduate high school, New York State students must pass Regents exams in five subjects: English Language Arts, math, science, social studies, and any additional option provided by the state.

Some members of the board of Regents, however, have been questioning the exams' purpose. They said eliminating them could improve graduation rates.

"It will be a difficult conversation for New Yorkers. But I and other Regents view it as essential," Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said.

The matter is expected to be further discussed at a meeting this fall.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolschool testing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
Listeria found in leafy greens from stores in NY, NJ, CT
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
MTA bus driver sprayed in face with unknown substance
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
Show More
Man rescues neighbor, dog from burning home on Long Island
Police: Man steals SuperShuttle airport van in Queens
AccuWeather: Classic summer weather this weekend
Congresswoman wants NYC parade for 9/11 heroes
Mets' Pete Alonso officially donates portion of HR Derby winnings to charities
More TOP STORIES News