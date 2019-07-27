New York State education department considers whether to eliminate Regents exams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State education department is considering whether to eliminate Regents exams as a requirement to graduate high school.The state-wide standardized tests designed to measure achievement in high school-level courses.In order to graduate high school, New York State students must pass Regents exams in five subjects: English Language Arts, math, science, social studies, and any additional option provided by the state.Some members of the board of Regents, however, have been questioning the exams' purpose. They said eliminating them could improve graduation rates."It will be a difficult conversation for New Yorkers. But I and other Regents view it as essential," Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said.The matter is expected to be further discussed at a meeting this fall.----------