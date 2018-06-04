A special graduation held in a Washingtonville, New York, hospital brought everyone who attended to tears.Cassidy Deleon says her mom, who was diagnosed with advanced-stage colon cancer, always promised her she'd make it to her graduation.But when things took a turn for the worse last Friday, Cassidy brought the ceremony to her mom's bedside.With the help of her principal, dressed in her cap and gown, her mom's final wish was granted."When I walked in in my cap and gown, she had the smallest little smile and her eyes were open. She was basically in a coma. It was a miracle, honestly," Deleon said.Shortly after, Cassidy's mom passed away.Cassidy says she'll attend a community college in the fall, where she'll major in history, one of her mom's favorite subjects.----------