Reopen NY: High schools can hold outdoor graduations later this month

EMBED >More News Videos The governor also announced New York state will be allowing outdoor, socially distanced graduations of up to 150 people starting June 26.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Socially distanced" outdoor graduation ceremonies with up to 150 people will be allowed in New York beginning June 26 as coronavirus pandemic restrictions continue to be loosened, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.He made the announcement so school districts could begin planning, but also advised that things could change depending on the spread of the virus.There were 45 coronavirus-related deaths in the state on Saturday, up slightly from 35 on Friday but down from a peak of more than 700 per day in April. Cuomo said 781 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, about 1% of the 60,000 tested. That's the lowest number since March 16."That is very, very good news," Cuomo said. "It means the plan is working. It means we bent the curve." New York City will enter phase one of reopening on Monday and the rest of the state, including Long Island and Hudson Valley, is either already in or about to enter phase two. "