Proposed bill would allow New York students to take mental health days

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York lawmaker has introduced legislation that would allow students to take mental health days.Currently schools determine which student absences are excused or unexcused.The bill proposed by State Senator Brad Hoylman would make mental or behavioral health issues a permitted reason for a student's absence.Hoylman says it is time to recognize suicide and self-harm among young New Yorkers as a major public health crisis.He added that the stigma around mental health care should be demolished."An absence from school should never be a barrier to mental health treatment for a child in New York State," said Hoylman.The bill wold require the New York State Education Department to implement the change in the law.Related laws have been enacted in Oregon, Utah, and Minnesota.----------