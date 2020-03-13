Coronavirus Update: NYC closes more schools due to coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two schools on Staten Island are closed on Friday after a student tested positive for coronavirus: New Dorp High School and The Richard H. Hungerford School, a special needs school on the campus of the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex.Brooklyn College Academy, a public high school on Brooklyn College's campus, is also closed after a college student reported as positive.Four Brooklyn Occupational Centers were also closed after a teacher self-reported as positive.Parents citywide fretted about whether New York City's public school system, with its 1.2 million pupils, might be shut down, as happened in nearby New Rochelle, a suburb that has been an epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.De Blasio said he hopes to avoid a closure of either the schools or mass transit. He said health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the crisis would face hurdles in getting to work without the transit system and with children home from school.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.