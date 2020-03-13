Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: NYC closes more schools due to coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two schools on Staten Island are closed on Friday after a student tested positive for coronavirus: New Dorp High School and The Richard H. Hungerford School, a special needs school on the campus of the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex.

Brooklyn College Academy, a public high school on Brooklyn College's campus, is also closed after a college student reported as positive.

Four Brooklyn Occupational Centers were also closed after a teacher self-reported as positive.

Parents citywide fretted about whether New York City's public school system, with its 1.2 million pupils, might be shut down, as happened in nearby New Rochelle, a suburb that has been an epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

De Blasio said he hopes to avoid a closure of either the schools or mass transit. He said health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the crisis would face hurdles in getting to work without the transit system and with children home from school.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

School closings across the Tri-State

Latest Coronavirus News Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City

Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases

Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Disney World, Disneyland to temporarily shut down
Schools and universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Americans adjust to new normal as coronavirus uproots daily life
6 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, governor bans large gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: More schools close, state of emergency in New York City
New Jersey has 6 new cases of virus, Bergen County schools close
New Rochelle schools close, drive-thru testing center opens
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Schools and universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
AccuWeather: Friday morning soaker
Ridership on NYC subways, mass transit declines
Show More
Coronavirus Update: Rumors about NYC quarantine, subway shutdown not true, officials say
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
6 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, governor bans large gatherings
Bishop charged in 40-year-old cold case murder of Brooklyn woman
More TOP STORIES News