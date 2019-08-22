New York City mayor, chancellor tout Pre-K for All as test scores increase

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials have announced that state test scores are up in city schools by as much as 3% over last year.Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza say 47.4% of students met English exam proficiency standards this year, a 0.7% increase from 2018, while 45.6% of students met math exam proficiency standards this year, a 2.9% increase from 2018.The mayor says the students who've enrolled in the Pre-K for All program are seeing the benefits and helping to improve test scores across the board."Coupled with higher graduation rates and increased college readiness, we are moving in the right direction," he said. "There is still lots of work ahead, but the future is brighter than ever for students and their families."Officials also say for the first time under this administration, each community school district across the city improved their math scores, while city public school students outperformed students in the rest of the state by 2% in English proficiency standards."This progress, along with record-high graduation and college enrollment rates, is further evidence that our Equity and Excellence for All agenda is working, and for the first time, we're seeing promising signs from our Pre-K for All initiative reflected in State test scores," Carranza said.City public schools have also seen the highest-ever graduation rate at nearly 76% and the lowest-ever dropout rate at 7.5% of the Class of 2018.----------