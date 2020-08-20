Safety debate rages over reopening NYC schools as some college students return

The president of the United Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers' unions in the nation, is going head-to-head with Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying it's still unsafe to open schools.
It comes as many colleges are running into problems as students return to campus.
In New York City, NYU is accepting students from around the country and around the world, and they are holding classes in person.
The school has set up a tent outside the business school for mandatory COVID testing.
All students, faculty and staff have to get a test, and any student traveling from a high-risk state must quarantine for 14 days.
The university says it also has a contact tracing team in place to contain any outbreaks.
Uptown at Columbia University, undergraduate classes are happening completely online.
That's after some other universities, including UNC Chapel Hill and Notre Dame, had to abruptly cancel in person gatherings after seeing an immediate spike in cases.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says it's a lesson learned.
"Look at that, and then look at your school reopening plan. And how would you make sure that you don't wind up in that situation?" Cuomo said Wednesday. "What was your testing procedure? Could it have gotten that big, that fast?"
Regarding New York City public schools, teachers' union is now demanding, among other things, that everyone entering a school building on September 10 get a COVID or antibody test.
Mayor de Blasio's spokeswoman called the demands "fear mongering," noting the transmission rate in the city is now the lowest it's ever been.
The city's re-opening plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning with students taking turns in classrooms when they return, but more than a quarter of students have decided to go with the all-remote option instead.
The union says if teachers don't feel safe on Day One, they just won't show up.
We expect to hear from the mayor and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Thursday morning beginning at 10 a.m.
