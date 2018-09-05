NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --School bells and buzzers are sounding across New York City's five boroughs Wednesday morning for the first time since June.
Excitement has been building for the first day of class in the nation's largest school system.
And it's not just the city's 1.1 million students who have been counting down.
It's also a big day for New York's brand new Schools Chancellor, who opened school doors at M.S. 137 in Ozone Park, Queens at 6 a.m. and plans to visit schools in every borough on Wednesday.
Richard Carranza has been on the job for just four months, and he's clearly on a mission.
Carranza has outlined a series of ambitious goals for the coming year.
