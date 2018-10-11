EDUCATION

New York City teachers reach tentative deal on new contract

NYC public school teachers have reached a tentative deal on a new union contract.

New York City public school teachers have reached a tentative deal on a new union contract that includes extra pay for positions that are hard to staff.

The agreement announced Thursday between the city and the United Federation of Teachers also includes raises of 2 percent in 2019, 2.5 percent in 2020 and 3 percent in 2021.

Under the deal, up to 180 schools that have struggled to retain teachers will be able to pay $5,000 to $8,000 extra for teachers in hard-to-staff positions.

The contract also includes plans for a new screening test to determine whether prospective teachers are psychologically suitable. The test is being developed.

The contract covers 129,000 workers. They include 79,000 teachers plus guidance counselors, social workers, paraprofessionals and school psychologists.

