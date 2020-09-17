coronavirus new york city

Online lesson hijacked with porn, NYC teachers continue protests

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is high drama for the biggest public school district in the nation, which is supposed to add in-person learning in a matter of days.

However, teachers continue to voice serious concerns over safety, and now some parents are shaken after a video chat was hijacked in Brooklyn.

A parent of a student who attends IS 259 in Dyker Heights is outraged after she says her daughter's first day of online orientation was hijacked.

The mother tweeted that students began posting pictures of President Donald Trump followed by porn.

The class was eventually taken offline.

The district saying despite the fact that this happened, they have strict security settings. They are now investigating.

Teachers are sounding the alarm and holding protests across the city as students get closer to returning to schools in-person.

They fear their schools aren't ready with enough PPE or nurses, and there are still ventilation concerns.

There's already a hitch in the blended learning plan.

RELATED: City Council members push to delay in-person learning

The Department of Education has hired 2,000 additional staff members, but the principals union says this is not enough for in-person learning.

That means teachers will no longer be required to teach live for some remote students.

"That can still be very rigorous assignments, very rigorous lessons that students complete," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said. "And as we continue to ramp up, we're going to continue to add capacity to provide our meet our goal which is synchronous instruction every single day."

"We're starting on Monday," the mayor said. "We said repeatedly it will not be a perfect start. We will be making a lot of adjustments in the weeks after we begin to continue to improve things, but the important reality here is to say we're going to start best education possible in-person and possible remotely. We're going to keep making improvements as we go along"

Teachers are going to be back at it Thursday with multiple protests planned in Queens and Brooklyn.

One protest is called, "A march for our schools and our lives."

RELATED: LIST: 56 New York City schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19



RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
COVID Updates: No snow days this year for NYC public schools
New York Film Festival sticks to core mission despite pandemic
20 homeless students get scholarships courtesy Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after ambulance collides with fire truck in Brooklyn
Woman attacked by pair after asking them to wear mask
AccuWeather: Warmer mix Thursday
Federal building vandalized during 'Abolish ICE' rally
Neighbor on NYC man with bomb-making equipment: 'Obviously the man is sick'
Black woman speaks out after hit with bottle, yelled at while jogging
Family of wrong-way crash victims describe 'nightmare' situation
Show More
Hurricane Sally: At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued
NYC Council approves 10% dining surcharge to help restaurants
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
Giuliani slams mayor, tells schools chancellor to 'go back to Cuba'
NY resident dies from West Nile Virus
More TOP STORIES News