The annual fire safety campaign Operation 7: Save a Life kicked off Thursday morning with an event in Midtown Manhattan.Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter served as moderator at the breakfast meeting.Operation 7: Save a Life aims to prevent injury and death by educating people about the dangers of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.The campaign's partner, Kidde, has given away more than more than 650,000 smoke alarms to people who couldn't afford them.----------