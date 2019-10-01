Education

Oprah Winfrey shocks fundraisers with $1 million donation toward United Negro College Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.

The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte's 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.

At the time of Winfrey's address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That's when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth carolinacelebrityoprah winfreymoneycollegedonationsstudentsfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Search underway for 3 missing swimmers near Rockaway Beach
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Toddler dies after being left in hot car while mom allegedly drank
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
Show More
Police: Alleged robber shoots accomplice in head during robbery
Woman stabbed in neck in seemingly random attack in NYC park
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog
Man found dead in road in hit-and-run in Queen, arrest made
More TOP STORIES News