Parents, students at Northport Middle School hold sickout over contamination concern

NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Concerned parents of students at a middle school on Long Island are expected to hold a sickout Thursday after ongoing reports about foul odors.
Northport Middle School has been the repeated focus of inquiries related to air quality and the improper storage and disposal of potential contaminants.
Many teachers and students have also reported getting sick from the conditions.
The sickout is being held ahead of a district board meeting, where school officials are expected to recommend further testing.
This month, Assemblyman Andrew Raia who represents Northport, wrote the New York State Department of Health requesting "a longitudinal study of illnesses that may have been caused by the negative health conditions existing at Northport Middle School."
The situation had reached a breaking point in 2017 when the district temporarily shut down a portion of the school for renovations and clean up following revelations the district had been storing hazardous chemicals and occasionally, a vehicle, in a warehouse below classrooms.
Most recently, in October, the district ordered air quality testing and an examination of the school ventilation system by an outside contractor when students again reported foul odors.
In a letter to parents following those tests, Principal Tim Hoss indicated the school "did not identify the presence of any indoor air quality conditions that would prohibit the classrooms from being occupied by students and staff."
In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for DOH acknowledged Assemblyman Raia's letter and said the department is reviewing "cancer reportedly developed among former students of the Northport/East Northport Union Free School District."
The spokesperson said the Department planned to share its findings in early 2020 and added that "any further investigation will depend on the findings of the ongoing review."
