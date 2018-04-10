EDUCATION

Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine

EMBED </>More Videos

David Hogg, one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been accepted to UC Irvine. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, left, and Rich Schultz)

ABC7.com staff
PARKLAND, Florida --
David Hogg, one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's most visible student activists, has been accepted to UC Irvine.

Hogg's mother said he will postpone his first year of college to work on the midterm elections.

Hogg emerged as an advocate for gun control measures after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Last month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked him on Twitter after he had been rejected by several universities to which he applied.

Hogg called on advertisers to boycott her show, which some did, including TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair and others.

Ingraham took a week's leave after apologizing via social media for her tweet that Hogg had "whined" about not getting in to some colleges. Ingraham hasn't discussed that episode specifically, but she promised upcoming stories about conservatives who she says are fighting attempts to silence them.

She returned to the air Monday night and focused on freedom of speech in her first show back, attacking the left's alleged stifling of conservative voices.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationparkland school shootingUC IrvineUCfox newsschool shootinggun controlIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News