Coronavirus Update: Paterson Schools hand out more than 10,800 meals to students

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Paterson Public Schools handed out more than 10,800 meals to students on the second day of their district-wide closure on Wednesday.

That is almost double the amount of meals that were distributed on Tuesday at 12 sites throughout the city.

"The important thing is that children are getting their education and they're getting fed," Superintendent Eileen Shafer said. "I want to thank the nearly 200 volunteers who helped distribute food today. I urge parents to come to any one of our 12 distribution sites two pick up breakfast and lunch for their children. As many parents have said to us today, providing these meals gives them one less thing they need to be concerned about during this difficult time."

Pickup for breakfast and lunch are being provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at designated sites throughout the Paterson.

The distribution locations are:

Ward 1:
Paterson Fire Department (Northside Firehouse), 48 Temple Street
Seminary Baptist Church, 193 Haledon Avenue

Ward 2:
Paterson Fire Department (Headquarters), 290 McBride Avenue
Paterson Fire Department (Hillcrest Firehouse), 221 Union Avenue

Ward 3:
Koinonoa Christian Ministry, 440 East 36th Street

White House/Recreation, 810 Broadway, Eastside Park

Ward 4:
Paterson Fire Department (Riverside Firehouse), 236 Lafayette Street
St. Luke Baptist Church, 139 Carroll Street

Ward 5:
Paterson Fire Department (Madison Ave. Firehouse), 850 Madison Avenue
Mighty Sons of God, 77 Park Avenue

Ward 6:
Paterson Fire Department (Lakeview Firehouse), 211 23rd Avenue
Southside Firehouse, 124 Getty Avenue

Additionally, the following supermarkets will provide senior citizens with special shopping hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday:

C-Town
7am- 8am
444 20th Avenue
Paterson, NJ 07513

Golden Mango
8am - 9am
200 Broadway
Paterson, NJ 07501

Universal Supermarket
8am to 9am.
494 Ellison St.
Paterson, NJ 07501

