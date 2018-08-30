PHOTOS: Share your back-to-school moments with us

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer which means one thing -- it's time to head back to school.As parents, students and teachers prepare for classes to start once again, Eyewitness News wants to see your photos.Whether it's the classic first-day-of-school shot or simply getting excited for the year ahead, share you back-to-school photos with us using #ABC7NY and they might show up online or on TV.In the meantime, get some back-to-school photo inspiration from these flashbacks from the Eyewitness News team:Check out some viewer photos below:----------