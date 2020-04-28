coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Plainfield High School plans virtual graduation

By Eyewitness News
PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seniors graduating from a New Jersey school district won't have to forgo the pomp and circumstance of their big day, even if it's a little different.

Plainfield School District is working on a plan for a virtual graduation.

The school's superintendent says committees from both high schools in the district are working together on the plan along with student representatives.

More TOP STORIES News